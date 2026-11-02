India raises ₹84,400cr in H1 FY27 IPOs, 30% increase
Business
India's IPO scene just had its biggest moment yet: ₹84,400 crore was raised in the first half of FY27, up 30% from last year.
Most of this action happened between July and September, with 71 companies making their stock market debut (that's more than last year's 55).
Indian institutional investors pour ₹1,69,400cr
Financial services took the spotlight, bringing in nearly half of all funds raised.
Indian institutional investors really stepped up too, pouring in ₹1,69,400 crore, way more than foreign investors.
Plus, the IPO pipeline looks strong: 259 companies have already filed drafts this year and many are using SEBI's confidential pre-filing option to keep plans flexible and under wraps until they're ready to go public.