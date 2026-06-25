India ranks 10th in Medical Tourism Index, drawing international patients

India's healthcare sector to reach ₹12L/cr

The healthcare sector here is booming, expected to reach ₹12 trillion by fiscal 2030, with private providers taking up an even bigger share.

Hospitals are adding thousands of beds and expanding fast.

Plus, easier visas, government programs like Ayushman Bharat, and better insurance options are making it simpler for people to come get treated.

All these moves are helping India stand out as a global medical destination.