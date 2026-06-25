India ranks 10th in Medical Tourism Index, drawing international patients
Business
India is quickly making a name for itself as a top spot for medical tourism, offering affordable treatments and solid healthcare facilities.
According to a recent report, India now ranks 10th in the Medical Tourism Index and is attracting patients from around the world who want quality care without sky-high costs.
India's healthcare sector to reach ₹12L/cr
The healthcare sector here is booming, expected to reach ₹12 trillion by fiscal 2030, with private providers taking up an even bigger share.
Hospitals are adding thousands of beds and expanding fast.
Plus, easier visas, government programs like Ayushman Bharat, and better insurance options are making it simpler for people to come get treated.
All these moves are helping India stand out as a global medical destination.