India Ratings and Research projects 6.8% GDP growth FY2026-27
Business
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) projects a 6.8% GDP growth rate in FY2026-27, just below the current fiscal year's ~7% (FY2025-26).
While that's still solid, it reflects some bumps ahead, mainly from global tensions and unpredictable weather.
Consumption and government investment cushion growth
The ongoing West Asia crisis could push up oil prices and make imports pricier, while El Nino might mess with the monsoon and hurt farm output, meaning less spending power in rural areas.
Still, steady shopping at home and government investment are keeping things afloat.
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) says smart policy moves will be key to staying on track for the long run.