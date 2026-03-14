India reaches trade framework with the US for this reason

What does it mean for you?

This deal slashes US tariffs on Indian goods like textiles from 50% down to 18%; pharmaceuticals have varied treatment, with some categories receiving zero-duty access or subject to separate contingent arrangements, giving India a real edge over competitors like China and Vietnam.

India has also agreed to buy $500 billion in US energy and tech over five years, and the agreement provides zero-duty access or reduced tariffs for specified industrial export categories rather than blanket near-zero tariffs across all industrial exports.

On top of that, a fresh UK trade pact will soon make it easier for Indian products to reach British shelves.

All this could mean more jobs, better opportunities for Indian businesses, and maybe even cooler stuff in your shopping cart down the line.