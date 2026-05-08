India received record $138B remittances in 2024, World Migration Report
India just broke its own record by receiving $138 billion in remittances in 2024, according to the World Migration Report.
With nearly 19 million Indians living abroad, it's the only country to cross the $100 billion mark, a huge leap from $53 billion back in 2010.
This surge comes from Indian workers and professionals earning well overseas.
India remittances nearly double Mexico's $68B
India's remittance inflows are almost double Mexico's ($68 billion) and way ahead of China's ($48 billion) in 2022.
The Indian community is widespread, with workers and professionals in countries like the US U.A.E., UK Canada, and Australia.
Gulf nations still hire a lot of Indian workers for construction and services, but more Indians are now moving to developed countries for tech, healthcare, and engineering jobs.