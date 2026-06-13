India records 2.3L startups, 25L jobs in decade: Jitendra Singh

Tier2 and Tier3 startups, space $45B

Over half of these startups are popping up in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, not just big metros. founders are exploring everything from agriculture to food processing to space tech.

Singh also pointed out that with more private players joining in, India's space economy could shoot up from $9 billion to as much as $45 billion over the next eight to 10 years.