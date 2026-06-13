India records 2.3L startups, 25L jobs in decade: Jitendra Singh
India's startup scene is on fire. There are now 2.3 lakh startups across the country, creating about 25 lakh jobs in just a decade.
Union Minister Jitendra Singh shared this at the RISE Conclave 2026, crediting the Startup India initiative launched after PM Modi's 2015 Independence Day speech for making entrepreneurship mainstream.
Tier2 and Tier3 startups, space $45B
Over half of these startups are popping up in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, not just big metros. founders are exploring everything from agriculture to food processing to space tech.
Singh also pointed out that with more private players joining in, India's space economy could shoot up from $9 billion to as much as $45 billion over the next eight to 10 years.
Government unveils 1L cr research/innovation fund
To keep this momentum going, the government has rolled out initiatives like a ₹1 lakh crore fund for research and innovation, part of its bigger goal to make India a developed nation by 2047.