India records $58 billion FDI as Karnataka attracts $13 billion
Big news for Karnataka: the state pulled in $13 billion in foreign direct investment in the last financial year (FY26), almost twice as much as the previous financial year (FY25).
Most of this fresh cash came from tech, data centers, and global capability centers.
Across India, FDI equity inflows reached $58 billion, with Maharashtra still leading (even though its numbers dipped a bit after two years).
Tech and services drive FDI inflows
Tech (software and hardware) led the way nationally with nearly $14 billion in FDI, while the services sector (including finance, banking, and insurance) added another $10 billion, together making up almost 40% of all inflows.
Food processing had a surprise glow-up too, jumping to $3 billion (six times the previous financial year's amount (FY25)).
Gujarat kept steady at third place with $5.7 billion. Haryana and Tamil Nadu saw gains; Telangana slipped a bit.
Even smaller sectors like air transport ($383 million) and electronics ($1.1 billion) got some love, showing investors are spreading their bets across different industries.