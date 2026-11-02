India records 6th straight month of LPG growth in October
Business
India just saw its highest LPG (cooking gas) use in eight months this October, about 2.61 million tons, up 2.8% from September.
This marks six straight months of growth, thanks in part to more imports from the US and Algeria, even though numbers are still down compared to last year.
India diesel demand almost 19%
Diesel demand also shot up by almost 19% (to a four-month high), fueled by busy farming and industrial work during the Rabi crop season.
Petrol use climbed too, up 3% both month-on-month and year-on-year, as more people hit the roads with new vehicles.
All this is happening despite global tensions affecting energy routes, showing how India's energy needs keep growing with its economy and changing supply strategies.