India records $94.53bn FDI but net inflow only $7.65bn
India just set a new record for gross foreign direct investment (FDI) at $94.53 billion in 2025-26, a 17% jump from the previous fiscal year (2024-25), according to the Reserve Bank of India.
But here's the catch: after factoring in money flowing out through repatriations and Indian firms investing abroad, net FDI is only $7.65 billion.
Foreign repatriations $53.58bn, Indian firms $33.29bn
Foreign investors repatriated $53.58 billion in 2025-26 (the last fiscal year), while Indian companies sent $33.29 billion overseas — both higher than in 2024-25 (the previous fiscal year).
These big outflows have made it tough for India to hold onto capital, and with global tensions heating up since the West Asia conflict began, the rupee dropped by 5%.
The Reserve Bank of India stepped in to help stabilize things, but challenges remain as foreign capital keeps leaving and currency swings continue.