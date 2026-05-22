India records $94.53bn FDI but net inflow only $7.65bn

Foreign repatriations $53.58bn, Indian firms $33.29bn

Foreign investors repatriated $53.58 billion in 2025-26 (the last fiscal year), while Indian companies sent $33.29 billion overseas — both higher than in 2024-25 (the previous fiscal year).

These big outflows have made it tough for India to hold onto capital, and with global tensions heating up since the West Asia conflict began, the rupee dropped by 5%.

The Reserve Bank of India stepped in to help stabilize things, but challenges remain as foreign capital keeps leaving and currency swings continue.