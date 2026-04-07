India records over 247,000 new company registrations by March 2026

IT tops registrations, AI startups rise

IT companies topped the list, with registrations at about 1,100-1,300 per 10,000. Wholesale and retail trade also stayed busy all year.

There's a noticeable wave of AI-focused startups too (AI-tagged companies per 10,000 jumped from 84 to 120) popping up in health, education, and consulting.

Most of these new businesses are still small but show just how much India's startup scene is growing.