India refreshes investment treaties cutting local remedies to 1 year
Business
India is set to refresh its investment treaty, hoping to make the country more appealing for foreign money.
The biggest change? Investors won't have to wait 5 years fighting over local remedies before going international. They'll only need to wait 1 year.
The goal is simple: fix investor complaints and boost confidence in putting money into India.
India expands investment definition
The new rules will also expand what counts as an investment, now covering things like shares and equity held for five years or more.
India's been cautious since a legal battle with White Industries back in 2015, after which it unilaterally terminated most BITs.
With these updates, the government wants investors to feel protected and ready to do business here.