India rejects China-backed IFD investment deal during WTO ministerial conference

Piyush Goyal says IFD undermines WTO

The proposed Investment Facilitation for Development (IFD) Agreement aims to boost investments in developing countries, but India has expressed concerns about incorporating the China-led IFD into the WTO framework, saying it could erode the WTO's functional limits and undermine its foundational principles.

Goyal doubled down on India's stance, even quoting Mahatma Gandhi about sticking to your truth, even if you're alone.