India removes ₹10L courier export cap from April 1

CBIC eases courier shipping and returns

Starting April 1, high-value parcels can be shipped directly by courier — great news for small businesses, local artisans, and startups looking to go global.

There's also a new "return to origin" policy for parcels stuck over 15 days, which should help clear up congestion and speed things along.

Plus, CBIC has made it simpler for exporters to bring back returned or rejected goods, cutting down on paperwork and wait times.