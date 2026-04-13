India resumes Iranian oil imports under temporary US sanctions waiver
Business
India just restarted importing oil from Iran for the first time since 2019.
The first shipment, about 2 million barrels, arrived in Gujarat, thanks to the temporary US sanctions waiver allowing limited transactions involving Iranian crude already loaded on tankers, expiring on April 19, 2026.
This move comes as global oil prices keep climbing.
India explores more Iranian supply options
India, one of the world's biggest oil buyers, had stopped buying from Iran due to US sanctions but is now exploring more options as global tensions rise.
Another tanker is already on its way, and industry executives say Iranian crude imports must follow US rules and Indian laws.
It's a careful step to help keep energy supplies steady while prices and politics stay unpredictable.