India revamps global trade strategy to boost manufacturing exports
Business
India is sharpening its global trade strategy to help its manufacturers compete globally.
Said Heavy Industries Minister HD Kumaraswamy, the plan is all about teaming up with big partners like the US and EU so Indian-made products can reach more markets and stand out worldwide.
Kumaraswamy's vision for India's auto industry
Talks with the US focus on making it easier for Indian auto parts to enter their market by lowering some trade barriers.
With the EU, India is working on matching standards for sustainability and advanced tech in cars—basically making sure everyone's playing by similar rules.
Tata Motors's Shailesh Chandra pointed out that if government, carmakers, and suppliers work closely together, India could become a real force in global supply chains.