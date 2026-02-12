India revamps global trade strategy to boost manufacturing exports

Kumaraswamy's vision for India's auto industry

Talks with the US focus on making it easier for Indian auto parts to enter their market by lowering some trade barriers.

With the EU, India is working on matching standards for sustainability and advanced tech in cars—basically making sure everyone's playing by similar rules.

Tata Motors's Shailesh Chandra pointed out that if government, carmakers, and suppliers work closely together, India could become a real force in global supply chains.