India revises National Steel Policy for green and specialty steel

India steel capacity 220Mt, imports 6.52Mt

India's steel capacity has jumped to 220 million metric tons per year—well ahead of earlier goals.

Finished steel use keeps rising, but imports of steel were 6.52 million metric tons during April 2025-March 2026, and specialty/value-added products accounted for a large share of those imports.

With global overcapacity looming, this policy update is all about keeping India competitive while going green for the future.