India revises National Steel Policy for green and specialty steel
India is shaking up its National Steel Policy to focus more on eco-friendly steel and specialty products.
The new plan sets big targets for green, specialty, and stainless steel by 2035 and 2047.
There's also a push to cut imports, boost value-added goods, and put a steel scrapping policy under inter-ministerial consultation, all aimed at making the industry cleaner and smarter.
India steel capacity 220Mt, imports 6.52Mt
India's steel capacity has jumped to 220 million metric tons per year—well ahead of earlier goals.
Finished steel use keeps rising, but imports of steel were 6.52 million metric tons during April 2025-March 2026, and specialty/value-added products accounted for a large share of those imports.
With global overcapacity looming, this policy update is all about keeping India competitive while going green for the future.