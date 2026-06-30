India revises windfall tax on fuel exports from July 1 Business Jun 30, 2026

India just updated its windfall tax rules for fuel exports, kicking in from July 1.

Diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) now have lower export duties, while gasoline gets a higher tax.

The move is all about keeping enough fuel at home while still making the most of global markets as oil prices slide.

Plus, the exemption, which previously applied only to neighboring countries, has now been extended to Mauritius and Maldives.