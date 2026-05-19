India revives 2022 fuel plan cutting excise amid Hormuz crisis

Government excise cuts cost about ₹30,000cr

Since February, retail fuel prices in India have only gone up by just over 4%, while other countries have seen jumps of up to 90%.

The government slashed petrol excise to ₹3 per liter and dropped diesel excise entirely on March 27, moves that will cost about ₹30,000 crore till May 18.

Oil companies are also taking daily losses so you don't feel the pinch at the pump.

This approach is intended to help limit inflationary pressure and protect household consumption, even if it means a big fiscal hit for the government.