India rises to 11th in U.N. global FDI ranking
India just moved up to 11th spot worldwide for foreign direct investment (FDI), says the U.N.'s latest report.
FDI inflows into India shot up by nearly 44% in 2025, reaching $38.89 billion, a solid recovery from 2024's $27.09 billion and a jump from the previous rank of 13th.
Alphabet announced $14.5B Indian data center
Policy changes focused on advanced manufacturing and moving beyond just services have made India more attractive to investors.
Still, new greenfield projects dropped in 2025, likely due to global uncertainty, though big names like Alphabet announced plans to invest $14.5 billion in an Indian data center, marking the world's largest greenfield project in 2025.
The report also notes India is working hard on infrastructure and joining global value chains, but tariff worries are making some investors hesitate.