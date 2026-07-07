India rises to 11th in U.N. global FDI ranking

Alphabet announced $14.5B Indian data center

Policy changes focused on advanced manufacturing and moving beyond just services have made India more attractive to investors.

Still, new greenfield projects dropped in 2025, likely due to global uncertainty, though big names like Alphabet announced plans to invest $14.5 billion in an Indian data center, marking the world's largest greenfield project in 2025.

The report also notes India is working hard on infrastructure and joining global value chains, but tariff worries are making some investors hesitate.