India rolls out 4 labor codes consolidating 29 laws

New codes expand worker protections

Here's what changes: All workers must get appointment letters, free health checkups if you're over 40, and women now have equal pay and night-shift opportunities.

Weekly hours are capped at 48, with required days off and overtime pay. Plus, there's a National Reskilling Fund to help anyone who loses their job.

The big goal? More wage security, stronger social protections, and safer workplaces for all.