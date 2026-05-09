India rolls out 4 labor codes consolidating 29 laws
Business
Big update for workers in India: Starting November 21, 2025, the government has rolled out four new labor codes to make things simpler and fairer at work.
These codes combine 29 old laws into a streamlined set of rules that focus on better protections and more modern practices for everyone on the job.
New codes expand worker protections
Here's what changes: All workers must get appointment letters, free health checkups if you're over 40, and women now have equal pay and night-shift opportunities.
Weekly hours are capped at 48, with required days off and overtime pay. Plus, there's a National Reskilling Fund to help anyone who loses their job.
The big goal? More wage security, stronger social protections, and safer workplaces for all.