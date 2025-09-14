India rolls out GST 2.0: All about it Business Sep 14, 2025

India is rolling out GST 2.0, a major update to its Goods and Services Tax first launched in 2017.

The new version cuts the old four tax slabs down to three: 5% for essentials, 18% for most goods and services, and a steep 40% for luxury items.

The goal? Make taxes simpler and fairer, especially for small businesses that struggled with the original system.