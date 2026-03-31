India rolls out new financial rules from April 1, 2026

Two-factor authentication, rail refunds, FASTag ₹3,075

UPI and card transactions will now need two-factor authentication for extra safety.

Indian Railways is tightening its cancelation policy: no refunds if you cancel within 8 hours of your train leaving, and refunds will now depend on how early you cancel.

FASTag annual passes get a price bump to ₹3,075.

Plus, banks like HDFC are tweaking ATM withdrawal limits and fees (UPI ATM withdrawals now count toward your free limit), while PNB is lowering cash withdrawal limits on some debit cards.

PAN will also be required for all new credit card applications and linking.