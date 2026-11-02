India rubber hits record ₹300 per kg amid El Nino
Business
Rubber just hit a record ₹300 per kg in India, with some buyers in Mumbai paying even more.
The spike comes from tight local supplies and firm international prices, especially as El Nino disrupts production in Southeast Asia.
For farmers in Kerala's Malabar and Travancore regions, this means bigger earnings as they sell rubber at the highest rates ever.
Government reallocates ₹100cr to Kerala ATMA
To help keep up with demand (and maybe cool off prices), the government is rolling out support for Keralam under the ATMA plantation program and shifting ₹100 crore from the I-SPEED scheme to boost traditional rubber-growing areas.
The goal: ramp up domestic production and balance out the market.