India Russia trade $38B H1 2026, on way to $100B
India and Russia's trade is on a roll, hitting $38 billion just in the first half of 2026, well on the way to their $100 billion goal by 2030.
At the India-Russia Business Forum in Kazan, Indian Ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar pointed out how India continues to source essential commodities, particularly energy resources and fertilizers, from Russia, while Indian pharmaceutical exports to Russia are also seeing a solid boost.
India and Russia deepen economic ties
The forum also spotlighted how Indians now account for approximately 25% of the region's quota for foreign workers, a sign of deeper connections between the two countries.
Both sides are keen to keep this momentum going by teaming up across sectors like energy, defense, IT, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.
After decades of partnership, they are focusing on shared investments and new opportunities for both economies.