India's 6G push centers on homegrown tech, patent creation
What's the story
The Indian government is gearing up to start talks on a roadmap for the country's transition to sixth-generation (6G) mobile communications. The focus will be on developing domestic technology and creating an ecosystem that promotes indigenous research, patent creation, and optimized spectrum sharing. Inter-ministerial consultations will soon begin under Niti Aayog on policies related to spectrum licensing and technology deployment.
Strategic aim
Transitioning to an AI-based architecture
A senior government official has revealed that the main goal of these discussions is to ensure India leads in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and technological advancements. The official said, "The idea is to integrate all existing technologies while transitioning to AI-based architecture for smooth roll-out of 6G in the country." This transition will require regulatory alignment between various bodies including the Department of Telecommunications and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre.
Technological integration
Universal coverage and satellite integration
The discussions will also focus on universal coverage, including the integration of cellular towers with satellites and low-Earth orbit networks. This would ensure internet access even in remote parts of India such as distant villages and oceanic areas. The plan is to integrate AI for space-to-earth connectivity, enabling advanced applications like holographic communications while optimizing data processing, storage, and sharing across networks.
Patent ambitions
Targeting a 10% share of global 6G patents by 2030
India is aiming for a 10% share of global 6G patents by 2030, up from the current 6-8%. The country already has some 4,000 patents and ranks among the top six nations in terms of such filings. The government had set up Bharat 6G Alliance in 2023 as a collaborative platform uniting researchers, private companies and academia to drive global partnerships and research into sustainable use cases for future technologies.