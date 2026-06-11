India's 6G push centers on homegrown tech, patent creation

Strategic aim

Transitioning to an AI-based architecture

A senior government official has revealed that the main goal of these discussions is to ensure India leads in artificial intelligence (AI) adoption and technological advancements. The official said, "The idea is to integrate all existing technologies while transitioning to AI-based architecture for smooth roll-out of 6G in the country." This transition will require regulatory alignment between various bodies including the Department of Telecommunications and the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre.