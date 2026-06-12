India's AI data center market may hit $280B by 2035

Growth drivers

AI and cloud driving data center growth

The growth of India's data center industry is being driven by the adoption of AI, cloud migration, hybrid cloud deployments, data localization requirements, and the digitization of government and enterprise services. PwC India estimates that the public cloud market in India will grow at a CAGR of 23% to reach $17.8 billion by 2035. Meanwhile, the AI infrastructure market is expected to grow at an annual rate of 25-35%, reaching between $17 billion and $22 billion in this period.