India's cash withdrawals jump 12%, highest since 2017 demonetization

Liquidity concerns

Impact on banking liquidity

The sustained rise in cash demand over the last six months and the entire last fiscal year has raised concerns about its impact on banking liquidity. HDFC Bank predicts that liquidity surplus will average around 1% of deposits in the first half of this fiscal year, easing to 0.5% in the second half. However, if CIC remains elevated due to rising inflation and increased rural demand, liquidity balances could move toward lower levels of this forecast range.