Flipkart, Meta fined for misleading walkie-talkie listings

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has imposed a fine of ₹10 lakh each on e-commerce giants Flipkart and Meta Platforms . The penalty comes for allowing the sale and promotion of walkie-talkie devices on their platforms without necessary regulatory disclosures and approvals. This is part of a wider crackdown by the CCPA against e-commerce marketplaces violating consumer protection rules.

Previous penalties CCPA's action against other platforms The CCPA's action isn't limited to Flipkart and Meta. It had previously fined Meesho ₹10 lakh on December 4 for unauthorized walkie-talkie listings. Other companies like Reliance JioMart, Talk Pro (Iconet Services Pvt. Ltd), The MaskMan Toys and Chimiya were also fined ₹1 lakh each for selling such devices without the required clearances.

Compliance failure Flipkart and Meta's regulatory oversight The CCPA found that both Flipkart and Facebook Marketplace (owned by Meta) listed walkie-talkies without proper information about licensing requirements under the Indian Telegraph Act. These included spectrum and frequency restrictions, as well as mandatory equipment type approval (ETA) from the wireless planning and coordination (WPC) wing of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

Advertisement

Product listings Flipkart allowed several walkie-talkie listings The CCPA noted that Flipkart allowed several walkie-talkie listings that either didn't have ETA certification details or didn't specify if a license was required for legal use in India. Even when products were marked "out of stock" or "unavailable," the listings remained visible with ratings and reviews, possibly misleading consumers into thinking these products were legal and freely saleable.

Advertisement

Platform responsibility Meta's role in walkie-talkie listings Meta was also fined for allowing walkie-talkie listings on Facebook Marketplace without proper regulatory disclosures. The CCPA rejected Meta's defense that it acted merely as an intermediary, noting that the platform actively facilitated product discovery and promotion. The authority found that Meta failed to exercise due diligence and allowed repeated listings of regulated wireless equipment, misleading consumers about their legality.