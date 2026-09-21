India's core sector growth slips to 4.8% in August
What's the story
India's core sector growth has slowed down to 4.8% year-on-year in August 2026, a decline from the 5% recorded in July. The data was released by the Indian government today. The eight core industries had registered a provisional estimate of 5.4% growth for July, which was later revised downward to 5% by the final index.
Sector performance
Five out of eight core sectors post positive growth
In August, five out of the eight core industries posted positive year-on-year growth.
Cement production witnessed a significant jump of 12.5%, followed by electricity at 11.6% and iron ore at 5.5%.
Steel and refinery products also contributed with growth rates of 3.4% and 2.6%, respectively.
However, coal, natural gas, crude oil, and fertilizers saw negative growth during this period.
Yearly comparison
Cumulative growth for April-August period
The cumulative growth of the core sector for April-August 2026 is provisionally pegged at 4.3%, higher than the 2.4% recorded in the same period last year.
The final index for July was revised to 120.8 from a provisional estimate of 121.2, resulting in a year-on-year growth rate revision from July's initial estimate of 5.4% down to a final figure of 5%.