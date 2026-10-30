India's credit card spending falls for first time since 2021

In September 2025, credit card spending had surged by 13.3% month-on-month (MoM), following GST rate cuts and the start of festive online sales in the last week.

However, this year, festive sales began in October, pushing some spending into the next month.

The period from August to September 2026 saw a marginal 0.4% decline in spending compared to last year, indicating that September's dip was largely due to this shift in festive purchases.