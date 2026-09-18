India's net direct tax collection up 13% to ₹12.1L crore

The refunds issued by the department during this period stood at ₹2.20 lakh crore, witnessing a massive increase of 29.19% from last year.

Meanwhile, net corporate tax collections also saw a major jump to ₹5.56 lakh crore from last year's ₹4.65 lakh crore.

Net non-corporate tax collections too witnessed an increase, rising to ₹6.16 lakh crore from last year's ₹5.81 lakh crore figure.