Domestic air travel saw a 6% dip in August

The Air India Group, which consists of Air India and Air India Express, carried 32.32 lakh passengers in August. This gave them a market share of 26.7%.

Akasa Air followed with a 5.5% market share while SpiceJet had a smaller slice at just 1.2%.

Star Air and Alliance Air both held tiny portions at 0.7% each, while Fly91 had a 0.5% share.