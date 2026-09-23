Domestic air travel saw a 6% dip in August
What's the story
India's domestic air traffic witnessed a decline of 6.34% month-on-month in August. The country's airlines carried 121.26 lakh passengers during the month, down from July's figure of 129.47 lakh, according to the latest traffic report based on data submitted by scheduled domestic airlines. Despite the dip, IndiGo continued to dominate the market with a whopping 65% share and a passenger count of 78.87 lakh.
Market distribution
Market share of other airlines
The Air India Group, which consists of Air India and Air India Express, carried 32.32 lakh passengers in August. This gave them a market share of 26.7%.
Akasa Air followed with a 5.5% market share while SpiceJet had a smaller slice at just 1.2%.
Star Air and Alliance Air both held tiny portions at 0.7% each, while Fly91 had a 0.5% share.
Flight interruptions
Cancellation rates for August
The overall cancellation rate for scheduled domestic airlines in August stood at 1.04%.
SpiceJet had the highest cancellation rate at 20.92%, followed by IndiaOne Air (10.60%) and Alliance Air (4.58%).
Technical issues were the main cause of cancellations, accounting for over half (50.2%) of all disruptions during this period.
Operational problems made up a significant portion as well, contributing to more than 20.4% of all cancellations recorded last month.
Delay statistics
Flights delayed by over 2 hours
In August, around 1.39% of flights were delayed by over two hours. SpiceJet had the highest share of such delays at a staggering 48.05%.
Akasa Air and IndiGo also reported significant figures with 0.45% and 0.44%, respectively, while Fly91, Alliance Air, and Air India Group recorded lower percentages but still contributed to overall delay statistics for the month under review.