Will India's FDI rule change boost exports of handicrafts?
What's the story
The Indian government has amended its Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) policy to allow e-commerce firms with foreign stakes to hold inventory for export purposes. The change, which was made on July 23, 2026, is expected to significantly boost the exports of handicrafts and One District One Product (ODOP) goods. The ODOP initiative by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) aims to promote at least one product from each district in India.
Market access
Huge opportunities for MSMEs and artisans
The revised FDI policy is expected to provide a huge opportunity for goods made by Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and handicraft artisans.
An official said that this change will give them huge opportunities to access global markets through the easing of these norms.
The decision comes after extensive consultations were held to finalize these changes in the policy.
Policy details
What the amended FDI policy states
The amended FDI policy states that restrictions on the inventory-based model of e-commerce will not apply in case of exports of domestically manufactured products.
This means e-commerce firms with foreign stakes can now hold inventory only for export purposes.
Earlier, the policy did not explicitly mention this provision.
The decision will come into effect from the date of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act) notification.
Export boost
Proposal to amend FDI policy 1st suggested by DGFT
The proposal to amend the FDI policy was first suggested by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) to boost India's exports through e-commerce.
E-commerce stakeholders have also been demanding this change.
The directorate will issue detailed guidelines on this decision. This move is crucial as the government is exploring ways to increase exports via e-commerce platforms.
Export comparison
E-commerce exports and global trade scenario
India's e-commerce exports are estimated to be around $2 billion, a far cry from China's whopping $350 billion.
The global e-commerce trade is worth about $800 billion and is projected to hit the $2 trillion mark by 2030.
The new FDI policy amendment is expected to help India tap into this growing global market and improve its own export figures significantly.