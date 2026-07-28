India's factory output rises 7.3% in June on manufacturing boost

The manufacturing sector led the growth with an expansion of 7.8%, while the electricity and gas supply sector grew by 10.6%.

Mining and quarrying saw a modest increase of 1%, and water supply, sewerage, and waste management services rose by 6.1%.

The Quick Estimate of the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) stood at 123.1 in June this year, compared to last year's figure of 114.7 for the same month.