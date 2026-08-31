India's fiscal deficit for April-July stands at ₹4.55L crore

Revenue receipts for the period stood at ₹12.68 lakh crore, with tax revenue contributing ₹8.45 lakh crore and non-tax revenue accounting for ₹4.23 lakh crore.

Non-tax revenue typically includes dividends from public sector enterprises and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), spectrum-related income, as well as various government fees.

The RBI recently approved a dividend of ₹2.87 lakh crore to the central government, an increase from last year's transfer of ₹2.69 lakh crore, which is expected to help reduce India's fiscal deficit further.