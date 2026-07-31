India's fiscal deficit in Q1 FY27 surges to ₹3.1L crore

For FY27, the government has set a fiscal deficit target of ₹16.96 lakh crore, or 4.3% of India's gross domestic product (GDP).

The target is in line with the government's broader fiscal consolidation roadmap.

The first quarter's finances were supported by strong tax collections, with net tax receipts rising to ₹6.4 lakh crore from last year's ₹5.4 lakh crore during the same period.