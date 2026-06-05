India's forex reserves remain above $680B: RBI Governor

India's foreign exchange reserves stood at a robust $682.3 billion on May 29, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced during the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday. The announcement comes amid a tumultuous period for India's forex reserves, which have seen significant fluctuations in recent months due to global uncertainties and emerging market currency pressures.

Reserve trends Initial decline in reserves The journey of India's forex reserves has been a roller-coaster ride, starting on a high note in early April. However, the trend reversed by the end of April and through May. The reserves fell by $4.82 billion to $698.49 billion in the week ending April 24, then fell more sharply by another $7.79 billion to $690.69 billion in the week ending May 1.

Reserve decrease Continued drop and interventions The decline in India's forex reserves continued in the following weeks, with the figure dropping to $688.89 billion on May 15 and further to $681.38 billion on May 22. The fall was largely attributed to the RBI's interventions aimed at shielding the rupee from excessive volatility amid rising global uncertainties and mounting pressure on emerging market currencies.

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