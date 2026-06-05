India's forex reserves remain above $680B: RBI Governor
What's the story
India's foreign exchange reserves stood at a robust $682.3 billion on May 29, RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra announced during the Monetary Policy Committee meeting on Friday. The announcement comes amid a tumultuous period for India's forex reserves, which have seen significant fluctuations in recent months due to global uncertainties and emerging market currency pressures.
Reserve trends
Initial decline in reserves
The journey of India's forex reserves has been a roller-coaster ride, starting on a high note in early April. However, the trend reversed by the end of April and through May. The reserves fell by $4.82 billion to $698.49 billion in the week ending April 24, then fell more sharply by another $7.79 billion to $690.69 billion in the week ending May 1.
Reserve decrease
Continued drop and interventions
The decline in India's forex reserves continued in the following weeks, with the figure dropping to $688.89 billion on May 15 and further to $681.38 billion on May 22. The fall was largely attributed to the RBI's interventions aimed at shielding the rupee from excessive volatility amid rising global uncertainties and mounting pressure on emerging market currencies.
Reserve strategy
Reserves remain above $680 billion mark
Despite the recent correction, India's forex reserves remain comfortably above $680 billion as of June 5, 2026. The RBI has been proactive in using its forex arsenal and liquidity measures to tackle global uncertainties. While the decline from April's peak may seem steep, it indicates a central bank that is strategically deploying its reserves to maintain currency stability amid challenging global economic conditions.