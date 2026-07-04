India's forex reserves have fallen to $666.93B

Reserve components

Key components of forex reserves

According to RBI data, foreign currency assets, a key component of the reserves, fell by $150 million to $541.067 billion for the week ending June 26. The value of gold reserves also dropped by $5.394 billion to $102.536 billion during this period. Special drawing rights (SDRs) fell by $89 million to $18.558 billion, while India's reserve position with IMF declined by $21 million to hit an overall total of $4.772 billion at the end of reporting week.