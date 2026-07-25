India's forex reserves surge by $1.08B to $676.237B

Foreign currency assets are expressed in US dollar terms and reflect the impact of appreciation or depreciation of major non-dollar currencies such as the euro, pound sterling, and Japanese yen held in the reserves.

However, India's gold reserves declined by $3.48 billion to $101.749 billion during this period.

Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) increased by $44 million to $18.67 billion during the same week.