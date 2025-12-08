India's general insurance sector sees 24% growth after GST exemption

India 's general insurance sector witnessed a remarkable growth of 24.1% year-on-year (YoY) in November. The surge was primarily driven by an increase in motor sales and a rise in retail health demand after the Goods and Services Tax (GST) exemption. Standalone health insurers recorded an impressive 35.8% YoY growth, while private multi-line insurers matched this momentum with a 35.5% increase.

Sector performance Public sector insurers lag behind in growth Unlike their private counterparts, the public-sector insurers witnessed a marginal decline of 0.4% YoY. This stark contrast highlights the growing consumer preference for private players, especially in the motor and health segments. These two sectors are believed to have contributed significantly to November's growth spurt in the general insurance industry.

Market dynamics Market share shifts in the general insurance sector Despite the growth, general insurers lost 160 basis points (bps) YoY to a market share of 52.9%. However, public sector insurers and standalone health insurers gained 39bps and 70bps market share, respectively, taking their shares to 31% and 12.2% of the market. This shift indicates a changing landscape in India's general insurance industry, reflecting varied performance metrics among different types of insurers.