IndiGo board shake-up on the cards after massive flight cancelations
Business
After IndiGo canceled over 3,200 flights last week due to new pilot fatigue rules, the Indian government may seek to revamp the airline's top board.
The chaos left a lot of travelers frustrated and raised some big questions about how things are being run behind the scenes.
Why this matters: bringing real aviation pros on board
Right now, IndiGo's board is packed with experts from different fields, but not enough people who actually know aviation inside out.
With co-founder Rakesh Gangwal—who helped shape IndiGo's smooth operations—no longer around, there's a push to add more industry-savvy members.
The goal? Better oversight and fewer disruptions for flyers in the future.