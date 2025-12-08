India's general insurance premiums jump 24% in November
India's general insurance sector just had a big November, with premiums up 24% to ₹25,321 crore.
The boost came from more people buying motor insurance and a surge in retail health policies after GST was exempted for health and life insurance premiums.
The General Insurance Council shared these numbers, showing how quickly the market is shifting.
Health insurers and private players steal the spotlight
Standalone health insurers saw the fastest growth—premiums shot up nearly 36%, thanks to strong demand.
Private multi-line insurers weren't far behind with 35.5% growth, while public-sector insurers slipped a bit.
Still, both public-sector firms and standalone health insurers managed to grab bigger slices of the market.
Who's winning (and who's lagging)
Bajaj Allianz had a breakout month with premiums soaring by 193%, raising its market share to almost 8%.
Health-focused Niva Bupa and Star Health also grew fast, while ICICI Lombard and Go Digit saw slower gains—showing not everyone is riding the same wave.