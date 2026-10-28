Loading...
Home / News / Business News / India's industrial growth slows to 6.7% in September
India's industrial growth slows to 6.7% in September
The data was released by MOSPI

India's industrial growth slows to 6.7% in September

By Mudit Dube
Oct 28, 2026
04:31 pm
What's the story

India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for September has grown at a rate of 6.7%, down from August's 8%. The data was released by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation. The decline in growth rate indicates a slowdown in industrial activity during the month, with key sectors such as manufacturing, electricity, and gas supply contributing positively to this growth.

Sector performance

Manufacturing sector drives growth

The manufacturing sector recorded a growth of 7.6% in September. Major contributors to this growth were the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers, electrical equipment, rubber and plastics products.

The manufacture of motor vehicles grew by 19%, while that of electrical equipment surged by an impressive 33.9%.

The production of rubber and plastics products also contributed significantly with a growth rate of 19.9%.

Sector analysis

Other sectors' performance

Apart from manufacturing, other sectors also contributed to the overall industrial growth.

The electricity and gas supply segment grew by 11.2%, while the water supply, sewerage & waste management sector saw a growth of 5.8%.

However, it wasn't all positive as mining and quarrying contracted by 6.2% during this period.

ADVERTISEMENT