India's inflation may rise in coming months
What's the story
India's inflation rate is expected to rise in the coming months, owing to weather and supply-related uncertainties. The prediction comes from the government's monthly economic report released on Saturday. However, moderating oil prices and a stronger rupee may help ease some of these price pressures. The report also noted that domestic demand and industrial activity continue to support growth in the country.
Seasonal impact
Festivities, wedding season to push inflation next month
The report highlighted that ongoing festivities till November and the start of the wedding season in India could further push up inflation next month.
This is mainly due to expected increases in food and non-food prices during this period.
The report also warned that the continued conflict in the Middle East could keep oil import bills and maritime freight rates volatile, further impacting India's inflation rate.
External factors
Indian economy in strong position to tackle emerging challenges
The report also noted that the evolving geopolitical situation and uncertainty around global trade policies could impact India's external sector outlook.
Despite these challenges, it emphasized that resilient domestic fundamentals and adequate macroeconomic buffers keep the Indian economy in a strong position to handle these emerging challenges.
This optimism is based on resilient domestic fundamentals and adequate macroeconomic buffers.