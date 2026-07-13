India's retail inflation breaches RBI target, spikes to 4.38%
What's the story
India's retail inflation surged to 4.38% in June, breaching the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) medium-term target of 4%. The spike was mainly driven by rising food and fuel prices, along with geopolitical tensions in West Asia and concerns over an uneven monsoon. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data marks a significant departure from the previous trend of subdued inflation seen over the last 17 months.
Market reaction
CPI data for June exceeds market expectations
The CPI data for June exceeded market expectations, which were pegged at 4.3% by a Reuters poll of economists.
The estimates ranged between 3.65% and 5.5%.
This is also the highest inflation rate since India introduced its revised CPI series with a new base year and updated consumption basket earlier this year.
Central bank response
RBI tasked with keeping headline retail inflation at 4%
The RBI is tasked with keeping headline retail inflation at 4%, within a tolerance band of 2% to 6%, for the five-year period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031.
In its June monetary policy review, the central bank kept the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 5.25% and maintained a neutral policy stance.
This was done as policymakers weighed inflation risks against the need to support economic growth amid rising price pressures.
Forecast adjustment
RBI revises inflation forecast for FY27
The RBI also revised its inflation forecast for FY27 upward to 5.1% from the previously estimated 4.6%.
The revision was due to persistent food price pressures, higher energy costs, and uncertainties arising from global geopolitical developments.
Economists have cautioned that a sustained rise in global energy prices could widen India's current account deficit, weaken the rupee, and raise imported inflation rates.