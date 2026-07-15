Modi government to issue ₹28,000cr nuclear power tender soon

The Nuclear Island Mega EPC Package (NIMEP) tender is for the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) Units 1-4. It includes four reactors of 700 megawatts each.

The package covers a wide range of activities such as engineering, manufacturing, supply, civil construction, installation, and testing.

This is the first time such a large Nuclear Island EPC package has been floated for India's indigenous PHWR program.