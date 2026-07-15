Modi government to issue ₹28,000cr nuclear power tender soon
What's the story
India is gearing up to issue its largest-ever Nuclear Island Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) tender. The move comes as part of the country's indigenous Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR) program. The massive tender, worth over ₹28,000 crore, will be floated by Anushakti Vidhyut Nigam Limited (ASHVINI), a joint venture between NPCIL and NTPC Limited.
Project details
Tender covers nuclear island mega EPC package
The Nuclear Island Mega EPC Package (NIMEP) tender is for the Mahi Banswara Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (MBRAPP) Units 1-4. It includes four reactors of 700 megawatts each.
The package covers a wide range of activities such as engineering, manufacturing, supply, civil construction, installation, and testing.
This is the first time such a large Nuclear Island EPC package has been floated for India's indigenous PHWR program.
Economic impact
Tender to strengthen India's indigenous nuclear manufacturing ecosystem
The project is seen as a major step toward strengthening India's indigenous nuclear manufacturing ecosystem.
It is also expected to promote advanced engineering capabilities and accelerate the country's transition to clean energy.
The tender provides an opportunity for Indian industry to participate in one of the largest nuclear infrastructure projects in India.
Energy security
Testimony of India's commitment to clean energy transition
The tender is a testament to India's commitment to providing reliable, low-carbon baseload electricity.
It supports the country's long-term energy security and the national vision of achieving 100GW of nuclear power capacity by 2047.
Currently, India's installed nuclear power capacity stands at 8.78GW. In FY24-25, nuclear power plants produced 56,681 million units of electricity across India.
Future projections
Nuclear capacity expected to grow nearly 3 times
India's nuclear capacity is expected to grow nearly three times in the coming years.
The country's installed nuclear capacity is projected to reach 22.38GW by 2031-32 with indigenous 700MW and 1,000MW reactors being developed through international cooperation.
India has also signed Inter-Governmental Agreements (IGAs) on civil nuclear cooperation for peaceful purposes with 18 countries, reflecting growing international confidence in India's nuclear program.