India's trade deficit in May goes slightly down to $28.21B

Increased deficit

Trade deficit widens by 25% year-on-year

The trade deficit for May widened by 25% from $22.56 billion in May 2025. Agrawal noted that India witnessed robust export growth in April and May, with imports also rising during this period. He said if this momentum continues, FY27 could be a great year for trade. The comments come after India's merchandise exports rose to $43.56 billion in April from last year's $38.28 billion, while imports increased to $71.94 billion from last year's $65.38 billion mark.