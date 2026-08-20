India's mutual fund industry grows 143% in last 5 years

Equity funds have seen an impressive 224% jump in assets, reaching ₹38.40 lakh crore from ₹11.87 lakh crore during the period under review.

Meanwhile, assets managed by exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and index funds together shot up by a staggering 324%, to ₹15.15 lakh crore from just ₹3.57 lakh crore five years ago.