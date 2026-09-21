India's crude oil import bill jumps 48% to nearly $75B

In August, India's oil import bill surged by 18% to $11.7 billion, despite a 3% decline in volumes to 19 million tons.

The average price of the Indian crude basket also saw sharp increase, hitting $90.19 per barrel in August from $69.1 last year.

This trend continued into September with Brent crude trading at around $102 per barrel on September 21, down 2% from previous close but still above $100 mark for over 18 days amid escalating West Asia tensions.