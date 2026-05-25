Iran conflict pushes India's oil import bill to $16.3B

India 's oil import bill skyrocketed by 52.3% to $16.3 billion in April, from $10.7 billion a year ago, according to data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC). The spike comes as crude prices remained above $100 a barrel for much of the month due to the ongoing conflict in Iran .

Supply challenges Oil import volumes decline The surge in India's oil import bill comes despite a 4.2% decline in volumes to 20.1 million tons. The drop is attributed to supply disruptions from West Asia due to the ongoing Iran conflict and its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. This has further strained India's oil imports, contributing to the overall increase in costs.

Price surge Rising Urals crude prices impact import costs The increase in India's oil import bill is also due to the rising prices of Russian Urals crude. The price of this oil, which usually trades at a discount to Brent, shot up by 19% month-on-month to $112.3 per barrel in April. This was more than double the EU and UK cap of $44.1 that came into effect on February 1, according to the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

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Imports LNG imports plummet Despite the spike in oil import costs, India's domestic oil production remained steady at 2.3 million tons from a year ago. However, LNG imports saw a sharp decline of 29.6% to 1,954 million standard cubic meters (mmscm) in April. This was mainly due to Iran's strike that severely damaged Qatar Energy's main gas facility at Ras Laffan, affecting India's single-largest gas supplier which meets nearly half of its natural gas needs.

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